BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Joachim Eilers avoids crash in men's keirin
How does he stay upright? Brilliant Eilers avoids crash
Germany's Joachim Eilers shows tremendous skill to avoid a big crash in the first round of the men's keirin at the European Championships in Glasgow.
