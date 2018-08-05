BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Ireland's Gary & Paul O'Donovan win double sculls silver
Irish brothers react to dramatic Euro rowing silver
Watch the reaction of Irish brothers Gary and Paul O'Donovan after they clinch silver in a dramatic finish of the lightweight double sculls at the European Championships in Glasgow.
