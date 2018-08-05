European Championships 2018: Laura Kenny wins second gold in Glasgow in elimination race

Media playback is not supported on this device Laura Kenny wins Gold for GB in the Women's elimination race

Britain's Laura Kenny won her second gold medal of the European Championships in Glasgow with victory in the women's elimination race.

It is Kenny's 12th European title with Germany's Anna Knauer and Russia's Evgenia Augustinas winning silver and bronze respectively.

The four-time Olympic champion, 26, won gold as part of Britain's team pursuit quartet on Friday.

"To be honest, I didn't feel good out there," she told BBC Sport.

"It was much faster at the beginning than I expected it to be. Before I came into it I wasn't sure if I'd be able to do it because it's been a year since I raced one of these and I was so nervous before it.

"It's unbelievable, I'm just so happy."

Kenny returned to racing earlier this year having taken time out after Rio 2016 to start a family with husband and fellow multiple-Olympic champion Jason Kenny.

She gave birth to their son, Albie, in August 2017.

"I was thinking I didn't want to leave Albie for nothing because he wasn't very happy this morning," she said.

"I'm glad I've got another medal to take home to him - and he needed another seal mascot because the dog got the last one."

'She's better than anyone else in the world' - analysis

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy, speaking on BBC TV

Laura Kenny loves the elimination race because it's so unpredictable and so chaotic and she thrives on the chaos.

She rides this race better than anyone else in the world - male or female. She's got a calm head, the tactics and the legs.

She's still really on the comeback trail - she's not really 100% yet - but this has been her best showing since Rio.

It will be exciting to see what she can do in the madison with Katie Archibald.