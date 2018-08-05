Egan Bernal: Team Sky rider suffers serious facial injury in crash

Egan Bernal (right) was the domestique for Geraint Thomas (left) during the Tour de France in July

Team Sky rider Egan Bernal has suffered a "serious facial trauma" after crashing during the closing stages of Clasica San Sebastian.

The highly-rated Colombian, 21, fractured his nose and jaw and stayed overnight in hospital.

Bernal had been prominent in the peloton during the final climb of the 228.7km race when he was involved in the multi-rider crash.

Movistar rider Mikel Landa suffered an injury to his back in the crash.

The Spaniard was also kept in hospital overnight with a "fracture to the spinous process of his lumbar vertebra" and will be out for two to three weeks.

Bernal was the domestique for Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas during his maiden Tour de France in July.

"Egan suffered a serious facial trauma," said Team Sky in a statement. "He is awake and talking. He has had a precautionary scan to assess for further injuries which revealed a nasal fracture and maxillary injury."