BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Great Britain's Ethan Hayter wins omnium gold

Hayter dominates points race to win omnium gold

Watch GB track cyclist Ethan Hayter beat the Olympic and world champions to omnium gold at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow.

