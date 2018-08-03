BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: GB win first gold in women's team pursuit
GB win first European gold in women's team pursuit
Great Britain take their first gold medal of the European Championships as Elinor Barker, Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Neah Evans beat Italy to win the women's team pursuit.
