Great Britain's men's team pursuit, made up of Ethan Hayter, Steven Burke, Kian Emadi and Charlie Tanfield, beat Germany to clinch bronze in the European Championships. They finish in a time of three minutes 57.463 seconds, well clear of the Germans' effort of 4.00.007.

