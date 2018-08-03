BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: GB quartet win bronze in men's team pursuit

GB men win team pursuit bronze

Great Britain's men's team pursuit, made up of Ethan Hayter, Steven Burke, Kian Emadi and Charlie Tanfield, beat Germany to clinch bronze in the European Championships. They finish in a time of three minutes 57.463 seconds, well clear of the Germans' effort of 4.00.007.

