European Championships 2018: Emily Kay wins GB's first European medal

Track cyclist Emily Kay has won Great Britain's first medal of the European Championships with silver in the women's 10km scratch race in Glasgow.

Kay, 22, moved near to the front with two laps remaining but was unable to catch Dutch rider Kirsten Wild.

Laura Kenny goes in the women's team pursuit final later on Friday while her husband Jason, also a multiple Olympic champion, is in the team sprint heats.

Katy Marchant and Lauren Bate-Lowe are out of the women's team sprint.