RideLondon-Surrey Classic: Pascal Ackermann beats Elia Viviani in sprint finish

German road race champion Pascal Akermann also won the second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in June

Pascal Ackermann surged past his rivals to win the RideLondon-Surrey Classic in a bunch sprint finish.

The German 24-year-old kicked away with 200m to go on the Mall and held off Italy's Elia Viviani in second to win in four hours 20 minutes 11 seconds.

Viviani's compatriot Giacomo Nizzolo finished third while Britain's Mark Cavendish finished in 12th position.

The 183km-race came down to a sprint finish after a five-man break was caught with six kilometres to go.

Ackermann, who won the second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in June, claimed victory after falling halfway round the course in the Surrey Hills.

"It was an amazing job with how the team brought me back in the end. I crashed in the middle of the race but came back," he told BBC Sport.

"I spoke to the team yesterday and told them I was in really good shape and we did it. I am really proud and I hope we follow this with more victories."

It was a merited win for the German road race champion, who timed his effort up the inside to perfection as Quick-Step sprinter Viviani ran out of gas.

Alexis Gougeard won the King of the Mountains competition in a race that saw a breakaway group containing Valerio Agnoli and Manuele Boaro (both Bahrain-Merida) stay clear until the final stages.

Briton Mark Cavendish retained a position near the front of the peloton throughout, flanked by his Dimension Data team-mates but as the sprint trains assembled on the Mall he was too far back to influence the outcome.

Ackermann becomes the second rider to win the Classic - billed as the world's richest one-day race with a total prize pool of 100,000 euros (£89,000) - since it was awarded the top-tier World Tour status in 2016.

Overall race result