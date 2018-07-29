BBC Sport - Tour de France: Geraint Thomas says win is 'just insane'
'It's just insane really' - Thomas reacts to Tour de France win
- From the section Cycling
Geraint Thomas tells BBC Sport he has to "pinch himself" after he became Britain's third winner of the Tour de France.
