BBC Sport - RideLondon Classique: Kirsten Wild beats Marianne Vos in sprint on The Mall
Wild outsprints Vos to win RideLondon Classique
- From the section Cycling
Kirsten Wild times her sprint to perfection to win the women's RideLondon Classique on The Mall ahead of fellow Dutchwoman Marianne Vos.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired