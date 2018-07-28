BBC Sport - RideLondon Classique: Kirsten Wild beats Marianne Vos in sprint on The Mall

Wild outsprints Vos to win RideLondon Classique

  • From the section Cycling

Kirsten Wild times her sprint to perfection to win the women's RideLondon Classique on The Mall ahead of fellow Dutchwoman Marianne Vos.

