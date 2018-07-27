Tour de France: Geraint Thomas edges closer to victory after second-place on stage 19

Geraint Thomas edged closer to winning the Tour de France by finishing second to Primoz Roglic on stage 19, the final day in the mountains.

The Briton outsprinted closest rival Tom Dumoulin on the run-in to Laurens to pick up six bonus seconds and extend his overall lead with two stages left.

Thomas leads Dutchman Dumoulin by two minutes, five seconds with Saturday's 31km individual time trial to come.

Sunday's processional finale into Paris will see no change in the standings.

Tradition dictates that the yellow jersey is not attacked on the final stage, so if Team Sky's Thomas leads after the time trial, he will become the third Briton to win the race, after Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2012, and four-time champion Chris Froome.

Defending champion Froome dropped out of third place overall on stage 19, with Roglic jumping above him in the standings.

More to follow.