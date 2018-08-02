BBC Sport - Motherhood is a new reason to succeed - Laura Kenny

Motherhood is a new reason to succeed - Laura Kenny

Olympic champion Laura Kenny says the birth of her son Albie has encouraged both her and husband Jason Kenny to strive for more track cycling success before the European Championships in Glasgow.

Motherhood is a new reason to succeed - Laura Kenny

