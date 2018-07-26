Tour de France: Geraint Thomas keeps yellow jersey as Arnaud Demare wins in Pau

Britain's Geraint Thomas retained his overall lead in the Tour de France as Arnaud Demare won a sprint finish in Pau to take the 18th stage.

Team Sky's Thomas finished safely in the peloton to maintain his lead of one minute 59 seconds over Tom Dumoulin.

Defending champion Chris Froome remains third, a further 32 seconds back, with only a mountain stage, a time trial and Sunday's finale in Paris to come.

Demare held off fellow Frenchman Christophe Laporte to win.

Cofidis' Laporte raised a hand to object that he had been impeded by Demare's swerve left in the race for the line, but the result stood.

Peter Sagan, who is already assured of the green jersey in the points classification, provided he makes it to Paris, briefly looked set to contest the finish.

The Slovak's Bora-Hansgrohe team-mates set the pace into the final kilometre but Sagan, who suffered cuts in a spill yesterday, opted to stay out of the fray.

Social media slight powers FDJ

Demare's win is the third stage success by a Frenchman in this year's race, but it came with a significant, if unwitting, assist from a German rival.

Lotto Soudal's Andre Greipel, who withdrew from the race on stage 12, suggested on social media yesterday that Demare has received illegal help from the team car to stay within the time limit on Wednesday's climb up the Col du Portet.

Greipel swiftly withdrew the insinuation and apologised after Demare offered to share the data from his ride on Wednesday, but the incident fuelled the whole of the FDJ team.

Griepel apologised for insinuating that Demare had cheated his way inside the time limit on Wednesday

"For sure that gave as an extra boost, so thank you Andre," said Demare's team-mate Jacopo Guarnieri.

"The first time I meet him it will be a chance to clarify."

Stage 18 result:

1. Arnaud Demare (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) 3hrs 46mins 40secs

2. Christophe Laporte (Fra/Cofidis) Same time

3. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/UAE Team Emirates)

4. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor/Dimension Data)

5. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain-Merida)

6. Mximiliano Richeze (Arg/Quick-Step Floors)

7. John Degenkolb (Ger/Trek-Segafredo)

8. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe)

9. Taylor Phinney (US/Team EF Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale)

10. Timothy Dupont (Bel/Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

General classification after stage 18:

1. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) 74hrs 21mins 1sec

2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +1min 59secs

3. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +2mins 31secs

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) +2mins 47secs

5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +3mins 30secs

6. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Lotto NL-Jumbo) +4mins 19secs

7. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar) +4mins 34secs

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +5mins 13secs

9. Daniel Martin (Ire/UAE Team Emirates) +6mins 33secs

10. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana) +9mins 31secs

More to follow.