Wiggle High5 women's cycling team shut down in 2019

Olympic team pursuit champion Elinor Barker is part of the team

British-registered women's cycling team Wiggle High5 will not return in 2019.

The team, which launched in 2013 and employs 17 riders plus 14 full-time members of staff, had reportedly been struggling to find a title sponsor for next season.

"We've had some fabulous moments and some great times," said team owner Rochelle Gilmore, who paid tribute to the athletes, staff, partners and fans.

"Where women's cycling has come in six years is truly amazing."

The closure of the team leaves British sisters Lucy and Grace Garner having to find a new home, while Olympic track champions Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker also ride for the team when competing on the road.

Two of the team's biggest names, Elisa Longo Borghini and Audrey Cordon-Ragot, have been linked with a move to join Lizzie Deignan in the newly-formed Trek squad.