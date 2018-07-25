Tour de France 2018: Thomas extends lead as Quintana wins stage

Geraint Thomas extended his lead in the Tour de France but defending champion Chris Froome fell away on the final climb on stage 17.

Nairo Quintana held off the challenge of Ireland's Dan Martin to win Wednesday's stage - the shortest in the modern era.

Tom Dumoulin is now second in the general classification but trails Thomas by one minute 59 seconds.

Froome is a further 32 seconds back in third.

More to follow.

Stage 17 result

1. Nairo Quintana 2hr 21'27"

2. Dan Martin +28 secs

3. Geraint Thomas +47 secs

4. Primoz Roglic +52 secs

5. Tom Dumoulin same time

Selected others:

8. Chris Froome +1'35"

General classification standings

1. Geraint Thomas 70hrs 34' 11"

2. Tom Dumoulin +1'59"

3. Chris Froome +2'31"

4. Primoz Roglic +2'47"

5. Nairo Quintana +3'30"