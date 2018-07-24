Tour de France halted during farmers' protest on stage 16

The Tour de France was stopped as riders recovered from appearing to be sprayed

The Tour de France had to be stopped temporarily during stage 16 when the peloton was sprayed during a protest by French farmers, with several riders needing medical treatment.

Hay bales were thrown across the road 29km into the 218km stage from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon.

TV pictures showed a policeman using a spray on protesters which then blew into the peloton, with riders pulling over to douse their eyes with water.

There was a delay of about 15 minutes.

A social media post by the Quick-Step Cycling team read: "Looks like the tear gas used by the police on the farmers ended up getting to the eyes of some riders."

On the Tour radio, the manager of the Mitchelton-Scott team said the substance was pepper spray.