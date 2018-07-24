Tour de France halted during farmers' protest on stage 16
The Tour de France had to be stopped temporarily during stage 16 when the peloton was sprayed during a protest by French farmers, with several riders needing medical treatment.
Hay bales were thrown across the road 29km into the 218km stage from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon.
TV pictures showed a policeman using a spray on protesters which then blew into the peloton, with riders pulling over to douse their eyes with water.
There was a delay of about 15 minutes.
A social media post by the Quick-Step Cycling team read: "Looks like the tear gas used by the police on the farmers ended up getting to the eyes of some riders."
On the Tour radio, the manager of the Mitchelton-Scott team said the substance was pepper spray.