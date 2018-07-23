Adam and Simon Yates sign new deals with Mitchelton-Scott

Adam and Simon Yates have both won the young rider classification at the Tour de France since joining Mitchelton-Scott

Britain's Adam and Simon Yates have signed new two-year contracts with Australian team Mitchelton-Scott.

The 25-year-old twins turned professional with the team in 2014 and have decided to stay despite interest from rival squads.

"This team has believed in us from the beginning and given us opportunities to ride as leaders in key races from a young age," Simon Yates said.

"I believe more than ever we can podium or win a Grand Tour."

Simon Yates led the Giro d'Italia for 13 days this year before falling away on stage 19 of the race, which was eventually won by fellow British rider Chris Froome.

The announcement was made on the second rest day of the Tour de France, where Adam has slipped to 30th in the general classification - 39 minutes and 56 seconds behind race leader Geraint Thomas - after struggling with dehydration in the Alps.

Both of the Yates have previously won the young rider classification on the Tour while riding for the team, which was then known as Orica-GreenEDGE, Adam doing so in 2016 when he finished fourth overall, only 21 seconds off the podium, and Simon in 2017 when he was seventh overall.