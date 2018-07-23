BBC Sport - Chris Froome: Rivalry 'doesn't exist' between me and Geraint Thomas
Rivalry between Thomas and Froome 'doesn't exist'
- From the section Cycling
Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome tells BBC Sport a rivalry "doesn't exist" between him and Team Sky team-mate Geraint Thomas.
READ MORE: Team Sky in 'dream position' - Froome
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired