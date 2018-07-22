Tour de France: Geraint Thomas keeps yellow jersey as Magnus Cort wins stage 15

Magnus Cort Nielsen
Cort celebrates his first Tour de France stage win

Magnus Cort dominated a three-man sprint finish to win stage 15 of the Tour de France as Team Sky's Geraint Thomas retained the overall lead.

Denmark's Cort was in a leading group with Bauke Mollema and Ion Izagirre for the run-in on the 181.5km stage.

He was the strongest sprinter of the trio, and proved so by easily claiming his first Tour stage win and giving Astana back-to-back stage victories.

Welshman Thomas crossed the line in Carcassonne with the peloton.

More to follow.

Geraint Thomas in the yellow jersey with Team Sky colleague Chris Froome just behind him
Thomas retained the yellow jersey by finishing in the peloton

