Tour de France: Geraint Thomas keeps yellow jersey as Magnus Cort wins stage 15

Cort celebrates his first Tour de France stage win

Magnus Cort dominated a three-man sprint finish to win stage 15 of the Tour de France as Team Sky's Geraint Thomas retained the overall lead.

Denmark's Cort was in a leading group with Bauke Mollema and Ion Izagirre for the run-in on the 181.5km stage.

He was the strongest sprinter of the trio, and proved so by easily claiming his first Tour stage win and giving Astana back-to-back stage victories.

Welshman Thomas crossed the line in Carcassonne with the peloton.

More to follow.