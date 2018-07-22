Tour de France: Geraint Thomas keeps yellow jersey as Magnus Cort wins stage 15
Magnus Cort dominated a three-man sprint finish to win stage 15 of the Tour de France as Team Sky's Geraint Thomas retained the overall lead.
Denmark's Cort was in a leading group with Bauke Mollema and Ion Izagirre for the run-in on the 181.5km stage.
He was the strongest sprinter of the trio, and proved so by easily claiming his first Tour stage win and giving Astana back-to-back stage victories.
Welshman Thomas crossed the line in Carcassonne with the peloton.
More to follow.