Tour de France 2018: Omar Fraile claims victory on stage 14 of Tour

Fraile's win is the biggest of his career

Spaniard Omar Fraile won stage 14 of the Tour de France in a dramatic finish as Team Sky's Geraint Thomas retained the leader's yellow jersey.

Jasper Stuyven led the chasing pack by one minute 40 seconds going into the final climb of the 188km stage.

But he was caught by Fraile before the summit, and the Astana rider easily held off Stuyven and Julian Alaphilippe in the final 1.2km to secure victory.

Thomas finished alongside nearest rivals Chris Froome and Tom Dumoulin.

More to follow