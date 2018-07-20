Tour de France: Peter Sagan wins third stage after sprint finish

Sagan (right) has also won stages two and five of this year's race

World champion Peter Sagan surged late to secure his third victory of the 2018 Tour de France in a bunch sprint finish on stage 13.

Sagan, who also won stages two and five, kicked from deep to edge out Alexander Kristoff and Arnaud Demare on the line in Valence.

The Slovak also extended his already-dominant lead in the green jersey points classification.

Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas held on to the overall leader's yellow jersey.

This was a relatively calm day for the general classification favourites after three tough days in the Alps, with four-time winner Chris Froome also finishing safely in the bunch to remain one minute 39 seconds behind Thomas in second.

"This stage was a piece of gold for us," said Sagan. "Everyone in the group recovered and I think everyone is happy it was a relaxed stage.

"I was a bit late, a little bit behind in the last 600m but I stayed on the wheel of Kristoff and I'm very happy to beat them."

More to follow.

Stage 13 result

1. Peter Sagan (Svk/BORA-hansgrohe) 3hrs 45mins 55secs

2. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/UAE Team Emirates) same time

3. Arnaud Démare (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) same time

4. John Degenkolb (Ger/Trek-Segafredo) same time

5. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel/BMC Racing Team) same time

6. Yves Lampaert (Bel/Quick-Step Floors) same time

7. Magnus Cort (Den/Astana Pro Team) same time

8. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita/Wanty-Groupe Gobert) same time

9. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) same time

10. Taylor Phinney (USA/Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale) same time

General classification after stage 13

1. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) 53hrs 10mins 38secs

2. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1min 39secs

3. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +1min 50secs

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) +2mins 46secs

5. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +3mins 07secs

6. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar Team) +3mins 13secs

7. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) +3mins 43secs

8. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +4mins 13secs

9. Daniel Martin (Irl/UAE Team Emirates) +5mins 11secs

10. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana Pro team) +5mins 45secs