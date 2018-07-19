2018 European Championships: 13 Olympic medallists included in GB cycling team

Geraint Thomas has been included after winning the 11th stage at this year's Tour de France

British Cycling has named 13 Olympic medallists in their team for August's European Championships in Glasgow.

The squad includes Geraint Thomas, who is currently riding in the Tour de France, and husband and wife duo Jason and Laura Kenny.

Competition will be held across four disciplines including track, mountain biking, BMX and road and time trial.

Thirty one riders have been named for the road race and time trial, with final selection due later this month.

"I think the standard of racing is going to be high as all the nations' attention turns to qualifying early points for the Olympic Games," said four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny.

"Training has been going well for me, and I'm feeling good. I've done a couple of smaller races around Europe recently - I've been pleased with my form and I know where I need to focus on to be ready for the European Championships."

Defending European champions Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson will be out to retain their titles on the track, while reigning world team pursuit gold medallists Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter and Charlie Tanfield will be looking to add to their collection.

Archibald's brother John will be part of the men's track endurance team.

Cycling is one of seven sports holding its competition as part of this year's inaugural European Championships.

The new multi-sport event, being shown live on the BBC between 2-12 August, brings together existing European Championships for athletics, aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon alongside a new golf team competition.

