BBC Sport - Tour de France: Why Alpe d'Huez is called "the greatest climb in cycling"

Why is Alpe d'Huez 'cycling's Wembley'?

  • From the section Cycling

The 2018 Tour de France reaches the legendary Alpe d'Huez on Thursday 19 July.

In 2015, 5 live Sport's OJ Borg climbed the mountain's famous 21-hairpins to find out why it's dubbed "Cycling's Wembley".

Watch more: What is it like to cycle Alpe d'Huez?

Top videos

Video

Why is Alpe d'Huez 'cycling's Wembley'?

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Rose, Kuchar or Johnson? Pundits predict Open winner

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Livingstone stars as Lancashire thrash Leicestershire

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Root & Morgan guide England to series win over India

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ken on the course: Problems posed by the Barry Burn

  • From the section Golf
Video

Rooney on Everton, Man Utd, England & MLS

Video

Rose's memorable Open debut as a teenager

  • From the section Golf
Video

Rashid bowls Kohli with 'an absolute beauty'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Celebrations, theatrics & howlers: World Cup's most watched moments

Video

Root hits a four to beat India and bring up his century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Crusaders calamity - Comical own goal in Champions League

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Walking football group pre-game

Walking Football for the over 50's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired