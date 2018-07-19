BBC Sport - Tour de France: Why Alpe d'Huez is called "the greatest climb in cycling"
Why is Alpe d'Huez 'cycling's Wembley'?
- From the section Cycling
The 2018 Tour de France reaches the legendary Alpe d'Huez on Thursday 19 July.
In 2015, 5 live Sport's OJ Borg climbed the mountain's famous 21-hairpins to find out why it's dubbed "Cycling's Wembley".
Watch more: What is it like to cycle Alpe d'Huez?
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired