Tour de France 2018: Geraint Thomas takes yellow jersey by winning stage 11

It was Geraint Thomas' second Tour de France stage win after he clinched last year's curtain-raising time trial

Britain's Geraint Thomas became the Tour de France's overall leader with an impressive victory on stage 11.

Team Sky rider Thomas attacked with 6km left on a frenetic final climb up La Rosiere, to finish 20 seconds ahead of team-mate Chris Froome and second-placed Tom Dumoulin.

Belgium's Greg van Avermaet, who had led since the third stage, was well down the field in the main peloton.

Thomas leads the race overall from Froome by one minute 25 seconds.

The Welshman, who was two minutes 22 seconds behind Van Avermaet in the overall standings at the start of the day, rarely looked like faltering towards the end of the 108.5km stage, which again demonstrated the strength of Team Sky in the mountains.

Thomas bridged a gap of more than 90 seconds to deny Spain's Mikel Nieve his first stage win on the tour and powered away from a group containing four-time champion Froome and Movistar's Nairo Quintana.

"It is unreal - I didn't expect it," he said.

"We were low on numbers, so it was instinct when I went. I committed, got across to Dumoulin and then sat on. It was a shame because Mikel Nieve is a nice guy but I had to go for the win.

"It is always an honour to be in yellow. I knew it was a good chance but I didn't know what everyone else would ride like. We were expecting attacks.

"It is never nice to see them ride away but we had confidence in each other."

Stage 11 result

1. Geraint Thomas (Gbr/Team Sky) 3hrs 29mins 36secs

2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb) +20secs

3. Chris Froome (Gbr/Team Sky) same time

4. Damiano Caruso (Ita/BMC) +22secs

5. Mikel Nieve (Spa/Mitchelton-Scott) same time

6. Daniel Martin (Ire/UAE Emirates) +27secs

7. Jesús Herrada (Spa/Cofidis) +57secs

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R) +59secs

9. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain - Merida) same time

10. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar)

General classification after stage 11

1. Geraint Thomas (Gbr/Team Sky) 44hrs 6mins 16 secs

2. Chris Froome (Gbr/Team Sky) +1min 25secs

3. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb +1min 44secs

4. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +2mins 14secs

5. Primož Roglic (Slo/LottoNL-Jumbo) +2mins 23secs

6. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/LottoNL-Jumbo) +2mins 40secs

7. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar) +2mins 56secs

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R) +2min 58secs

9. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +3mins 16secs

10. Daniel Martin (Ire/UAE Emirates) same time

