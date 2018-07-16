BBC Sport - Glasgow 2018: New track ready for best of BMX
New Glasgow track ready for best of BMX
- From the section Cycling
A new facility in Glasgow's Knightswood is ready to host Europe's best BMX riders in August. World number six Kyle Evans, Mia Paton, Glasgow 2018 Young BMX Ambassador, and Scottish sports minister Joe Fitzpatrick are all looking forward to the competition and what the "amazing" track will do to enhance youngsters' skills.
