Tour de France 2018: Dylan Groenewegen takes stage eight for second straight win
- From the section Cycling
Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won his second Tour de France stage in as many days as Team Sky's Geraint Thomas retained second place overall.
Team LottoNL-Jumbo's Groenewegen pushed Andre Greipel and Fernando Gaviria into second and third in a bunch sprint at the end of stage eight in Amiens.
Peter Sagan was fourth while Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish finished 10th for the second day in a row.
Greg van Avermaet increased his overall lead over Thomas to seven seconds.
