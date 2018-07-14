Tour de France 2018: Dylan Groenewegen takes stage eight for second straight win

Groenewegen has now won three Tour de France stages in his career

Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won his second Tour de France stage in as many days as Team Sky's Geraint Thomas retained second place overall.

Team LottoNL-Jumbo's Groenewegen pushed Andre Greipel and Fernando Gaviria into second and third in a bunch sprint at the end of stage eight in Amiens.

Peter Sagan was fourth while Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish finished 10th for the second day in a row.

Greg van Avermaet increased his overall lead over Thomas to seven seconds.

