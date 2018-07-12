Tour de France: Martin wins stage as Thomas climbs to second overall

Dan Martin had the strength to hold off the chasing pack

Ireland's Dan Martin produced a superb late attack on the Mur de Bretagne to win stage six of the Tour de France.

Birmingham-born Martin went with a kilometre to go on the final climb and held off the late challenge of Pierre Roger Latour by a second.

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas was part of a group three seconds behind but climbed to second overall after securing two bonus seconds during the stage.

Chris Froome was eight seconds back but Tom Dumoulin lost nearly a minute.

The Dutchman had to have a front wheel change just over 5km from the finish and chased desperately with the help of team-mates to try to limit the damage.

Britain's Adam Yates finished sixth on the day in the pack three seconds back, and has vaulted above Froome in the overall standings.

The pair are 13th and 14th, one minute two seconds behind yellow jersey Greg van Avermaet, and one second ahead of Dumoulin.

Stage six result

1. Daniel Martin (Ire/UAE Team Emirates) 4hrs 13mins 43secs

2. Pierre Latour (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +1 secs

3. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +3 secs

4. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Quick-Step Floors) same time

5. Rafal Majka (Pol/Bora - Hansgrohe)

6. Adam Yates (Gbr/Mitchelton - Scott)

7. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek - Segafredo)

8. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora - Hansgrohe)

9. Geraint Thomas (Gbr/Team Sky)

10. Primoz Roglic (Slo/LottoNL - Jumbo)

General classification after stage six

1. Greg van Avermaet (Bel/BMC Racing) 13hrs 33mins 56secs

2. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) +3secs

3. Tejay van Garderen (US/BMC Racing) +5secs

4. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Quick-Step Floors) +6secs

5. Philippe Gilbert (Bel/Quick-Step Floors) +12secs

6. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step Floors) +18secs

7. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education First) +37secs

8. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +51secs

9. Rafal Majka (Pol/Bora - Hansgrohe) +52secs

10. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana) +53secs

Selected:

13. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +1min 2secs

14. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) same time

More to follow.