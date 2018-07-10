Tour de France 2018: Fernando Gaviria secures second win in thrilling stage-four finish

Fernando Gaviria (right) timed his sprint expertly but still had to re-take the lead just metres from the line

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria held off Peter Sagan and Andre Greipel in a thrilling sprint finish to win stage four of the Tour de France.

The Quick-Step Floors rider, who also won the Tour's first stage, edged past Greipel close to the line after the German threatened a well-timed win.

Sagan took second as the sprinters took advantage of the peloton catching a four-man breakaway with just 1km to go.

BMC Racing's Greg van Avermaet retained the leader's yellow jersey.

The Belgian, who took the overall lead on Monday, avoided a crash that split the peloton with 5km to go.

He now heads team-mate Tejay van Garderen in the general classification, with Team Sky's Geraint Thomas three seconds back in third and defending champion Chris Froome a further 52 seconds behind in 17th.

Those who came out on the right side of the late crash were able to chase down Anthony Perez, Dimitri Claeys, Guillaume van Keirsbulck and Jerome Cousin in a breakaway group that had built a lead of just under seven minutes with 107km of the 195km stage to go.

No-one profited more than Gaviria, who hit the front with 200 metres to go. Greipel hit back to briefly assume the lead before losing out to Gaviria's final push to the line.

Wednesday's fifth stage is the first mountainous one as riders travel 204km from Lorient to Quimper.

More to follow.