Tour de France: Greg van Avermaet in yellow as BMC Racing win team time trial

BMC Racing produced a superb team time trial to claim stage three

BMC Racing won the team time trial on stage three of the Tour de France to put Greg van Avermaet into the race lead as Chris Froome made up time on several key rivals.

Belgium's Van Avermaet was part of the BMC group that clocked 38 minutes 46 seconds on the 35.5km route in Cholet.

The 33-year-old takes the yellow jersey from stage-two winner Peter Sagan.

Team Sky were second fastest, four seconds down on BMC, to help four-time winner Froome climb the standings.

The Briton is 18th overall - 55 seconds behind Van Avermaet - but has restored parity with most of the overall contenders after losing time in a crash on stage one.

He said he was "really happy" with the team's performance, despite missing the chance to put Geraint Thomas into the race lead. The Welshman is third overall, three seconds behind Van Avermaet.

"It was a strong effort from everyone," added Froome. "I'm feeling good and looking forward to the next few days."

Quick-Step Floors finished third on the stage, seven seconds adrift of BMC, while Adam Yates' Mitchelton-Scott squad were two seconds further adrift, putting the 25-year-old Briton 20th overall, five seconds behind Froome.

