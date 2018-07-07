Tour de France: Team Sky all good despite 'nuts' first stage - Geraint Thomas

Geraint Thomas managed to stay clear of the trouble that befell other Team Sky riders

Geraint Thomas believes Team Sky are in good shape despite defending champion Chris Froome crashing during the opening stage of the Tour de France.

Froome, who remounted to finish after careering into a field, is 61 seconds behind stage winner Fernando Gaviria.

Welshman Thomas, who is the leading Team Sky rider at 10 seconds behind Gaviria, told BBC Sport: "The first 180km was OK and then the last 20 was pretty chaotic, a bit nuts.

"But we're all good."

Things could have been worse, the Welshman said.

"We missed the main crash and then Egan [Bernal] and Froomey went down separately, which was not ideal but at least they're OK. I was in the front luckily, out of trouble."

While Froome - chasing a record-equalling fifth title - lost time on some of his rivals for the yellow jersey, other threats to his crown, such as BMC Racing's Richie Porte and Movistar's Nairo Quintana, were also caught up in the trouble.

"Froomey lost about 50 seconds but over the course of a grand tour we all know it's not a lot," Thomas said.

"At the same time, he was with Richie and Quintana was behind them, arguably two of his biggest rivals, so it's not the end of the world.

"Physically he [Froome] is all right, just a bit annoyed."