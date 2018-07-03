Chris Froome to lead Team Sky at Tour de France after anti-doping case dropped

Chris Froome has won the last three Tours

Chris Froome will aim for a record-equalling fifth Tour de France win, after his anti-doping case was dropped.

The Briton will lead Team Sky, with Welsh duo Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe among the support riders.

Froome, 33, was under investigation by cycling's world governing body but they closed proceedings on Monday.

Tour organisers had said Froome taking part could "damage" the race but now say the UCI's decision means there is no reason to prevent his participation.

"The last 12 months have been the hardest but also the most incredible of my career," said Froome, who won May's Giro d'Italia to hold all three Grand Tour titles at the same time.

