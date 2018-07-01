Chris Froome: Team Sky 'confident' Briton will compete in Tour de France

Team Sky are "confident" Chris Froome will compete in this month's Tour de France, despite reports he is being blocked by the race organisers.

Froome is being investigated by world cycling's governing body after double the allowed level of legal asthma drug Salbutamol was found in his urine during his 2017 Vuelta a Espana win.

The Briton, a four-time Tour de France champion, has continued to compete and won this year's Giro d'Italia.

He expects to win the anti-doping case.

Froome's victory at the Giro - after earlier wins in the Vuelta and Tour - meant he became only the seventh man to complete a Grand Tour hat-trick.

Five-time Tour de France champion Bernard Hinault has called for riders to strike during this year's race in protest against Froome, but Team Sky said his comments were "irresponsible and ill-informed".

The adverse test result

Froome was notified of the "adverse analytical finding" on 20 September 2017.

The urine test, taken on 7 September, showed levels of Salbutamol, which is commonly taken for asthma, were at 2,000 nanograms per millilitre (ng/ml).

That compares to the World Anti-Doping Agency's threshold of 1,000 ng/ml.

The use of Salbutamol is permitted, without the need of a therapeutic use exemption (TUE), but only within certain doses.

No other samples taken from Froome during the race needed further examination.

More to follow.