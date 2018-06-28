BBC Sport - Dani Rowe: This cycling season has been 'my best'

Welsh cyclist Dani Rowe says she is enjoying her "best season so far" following her sixth place at the National Time Trial Championships.

Rowe beat Dame Sarah Storey, but was just over two minutes behind winner Hannah Barnes.

Fellow Welsh rider Jess Roberts was 13th and Megan Barker 25th.

