BBC Sport - Dani Rowe: This cycling season has been 'my best'
Season is my best so far - Dani Rowe
- From the section Cycling
Welsh cyclist Dani Rowe says she is enjoying her "best season so far" following her sixth place at the National Time Trial Championships.
Rowe beat Dame Sarah Storey, but was just over two minutes behind winner Hannah Barnes.
Fellow Welsh rider Jess Roberts was 13th and Megan Barker 25th.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired