British Road Championships: Barnes sisters win time trial gold and silver

Sisters Alice (left) and Hannah Barnes (centre) celebrate their medals on the podium alongside bronze medal-winner Neah Evans

Hannah Barnes won her first national time trial title as she and younger sister Alice took gold and silver at the British Road Championships.

Barnes crossed the line in 39 minutes and 38.145 seconds to beat Canyon-SRAM team-mate Alice by 17 seconds.

Storey Racing's Neah Evans won bronze over the 28.6km course.

"This is a target I had for the season so it's nice to have this jersey," said Hannah, who won silver in the event last year.

"To have Alice in second is pretty cool. There's not much rivalry between us - we've both focused a lot on our time trials this season, so coming into this we had a lot of help from our team."

The men's 39.7km time trial gets under way on Thursday evening with Steve Cummings looking to defend his title from last year.