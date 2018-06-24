Adriatica Ionica: Ivan Sosa wins inaugural event

Ivan Sosa won stage two of the recent Tour of the Alps

Colombia's Ivan Sosa won the inaugural Adriatica Ionica, holding a lead he took after the third stage.

The 20-year-old took the title in the five-day race ahead of Italy's Giulio Ciccone and Russia's Ildar Arslanov.

Italy's Elia Viviani won the final stage sprint - his third of the event - ahead of Britain's Mark Cavendish.

Viviani, who took the points jersey, said: "Our plan was to control the race from the outset and the boys did a superb job."

The five-stage competition in Italy has been added to the calendar this year as another warm-up for the Tour de France, which starts on 7 July.

Stage five result:

1. Elia Viviani (Ita/Quick Step) 2hrs 27mins 48secs

2. Mark Cavendish (GB/Dimension Data) same time

3. Riccardo Minali (Ita/Astana) same time

4. Alvaro Jose Hodeg (Col/Quick Step) same time

5. Luca Pacioni (Ita/Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia) same time

General classification:

1. Ivan Sosa (Col/Androni Giocattoli) 16hrs 39mins 22secs

2. Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Bardiani) +41secs

3. Ildar Arslanov (Rus/Gazprom-RusVelo) +1min 40secs