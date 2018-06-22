Adriatica Ionica: Ivan Sosa wins third stage to take overall lead

Ivan Sosa
Ivan Sosa turned professional in 2017

Colombia's Ivan Sosa took the overall lead in the inaugural Adriatica Ionica with victory in Friday's third stage.

The Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec rider, 20, held off Italian Giulio Ciccone to take a solo victory in the 158.3km race from Mussolente to Passo Giau.

Belgium's Ben Hermans was third and Italy's Edward Ravasi fourth.

The five-stage competition in Italy has been added to the calendar this year as another warm-up for the Tour de France, which starts on 7 July.

Saturday's fourth stage takes the riders 226km from San Vito di Cadore to Grado before the event, which features 16 teams of seven riders, concludes on Sunday.

Stage three result:

1. Ivan Sosa (Col/Androni Giocattoli) 4hrs 40mins 42secs

2. Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Bardiani) +37secs

3. Ben Hermans (Bel/Israel Cycling Academy) +1min 6secs

4. Edward Ravasi (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 12secs

5. Pieter Weening (Ned/Roompot) +1min 29secs

General classification:

1. Ivan Sosa (Col/Androni Giocattoli) 8hrs 56mins 38secs

2. Edward Ravasi (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) +8secs

3. Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Bardiani) +41secs

