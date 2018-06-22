Adriatica Ionica: Ivan Sosa wins third stage to take overall lead
Colombia's Ivan Sosa took the overall lead in the inaugural Adriatica Ionica with victory in Friday's third stage.
The Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec rider, 20, held off Italian Giulio Ciccone to take a solo victory in the 158.3km race from Mussolente to Passo Giau.
Belgium's Ben Hermans was third and Italy's Edward Ravasi fourth.
The five-stage competition in Italy has been added to the calendar this year as another warm-up for the Tour de France, which starts on 7 July.
Saturday's fourth stage takes the riders 226km from San Vito di Cadore to Grado before the event, which features 16 teams of seven riders, concludes on Sunday.
Stage three result:
1. Ivan Sosa (Col/Androni Giocattoli) 4hrs 40mins 42secs
2. Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Bardiani) +37secs
3. Ben Hermans (Bel/Israel Cycling Academy) +1min 6secs
4. Edward Ravasi (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 12secs
5. Pieter Weening (Ned/Roompot) +1min 29secs
General classification:
1. Ivan Sosa (Col/Androni Giocattoli) 8hrs 56mins 38secs
2. Edward Ravasi (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) +8secs
3. Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Bardiani) +41secs