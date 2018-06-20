Adriatica Ionica: Quick-Step win opening-stage team time-trial

Quick-Step Floors sprinter Elia Viviani won four stages of the Giro d'Italia in May

Quick-Step Floors won the team time-trial on the opening stage of the inaugural Adriatica Ionica to put Elia Viviani into the leader's jersey.

The five-stage race in Italy has been added to the calendar this year as another warm-up for the Tour de France, which starts on 7 July.

Quick-Step covered the 23km course in 25 minutes 28 seconds to beat UAE Team Emirates by 14 seconds.

Trek-Segafredo finished third in Lido di Jesolo, a further two seconds back.

Mark Cavendish's Dimension Data team came fourth. The British sprinter, who has won 30 stages in the Tour, is aiming to build up his form before this year's race.

Italian sprinter Viviani will wear the leader's jersey for Thursday's second stage, a 152km route from Lido di Jesolo to Maser that is expected to finish in a bunch sprint.

The event, which features 16 teams of seven riders, concludes on Sunday.

Stage one result:

1. Quick-Step Floors (Bel) 25mins 28secs

2. UAE Team Emirates (UAE) +14secs

3. Trek-Segafredo (USA) +16secs

4. Dimension Data (SA) +34secs

5. Gazprom RusVelo (Rus) +38secs