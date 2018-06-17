Tour de Suisse: Richie Porte takes overall victory as team-mate Stefan Kung wins final stage

Porte (centre) becomes the first Australian to win the Tour de Suisse in 33 years

Australian Richie Porte won the Tour de Suisse as BMC team-mate Stefan Kung took time-trial victory in the final stage in Bellinzona.

Switzerland's Kung, 24, was the only rider to complete the 34.1km course in under 40 minutes.

He finished 19 seconds ahead of Team Sunweb's Soren Kragh Andersen, with BMC's Tejay van Garderen third.

Porte becomes the first Australian to win the Tour de Suisse since Phil Anderson in 1985.

The 33-year-old finished more than a minute ahead of Astana's Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark at the top of the general classification, with Movistar's Colombian rider Nairo Quintana third.

BMC won the race's opening time trial and Swiss champion Kung wore the race leader's yellow jersey until the race hit the mountains on stage five.

From there, Porte gained and never relinquished the overall lead, despite Quintana winning stage seven to narrow the gap at the top.

The Tour de Suisse is one of the key races ahead of the Tour de France, which starts on Saturday, 7 July.

Stage nine result

1 Stefan Kung (Sui/BMC Racing Team) 39mins 44secs

2 Soren Kragh (Den/Team Sunweb) +19secs

3 Tejay van Garderen (US/BMC Racing Team) +23secs

4 Maciej Bodnar (Pol/Bora-Hansgrohe) +26secs

5 Michael Matthews (Aus/Team Sunweb) same time

General classification

1 Richie Porte (Aus/BMC Racing Team) 29hrs 28mins 5secs

2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana Pro Team) +1min 2secs

3 Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +1min 12secs

4 Enric Mas (Spa/Quick-Step Floors) +1min 20secs

5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) +1min 21secs