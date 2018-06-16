Women's Tour: Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen wins stage four for first victory of 2018

Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen timed her sprint to perfection to win stage four of the Women's Tour in Worcester - her first individual victory of 2018.

The Boels-Dolmans rider crossed the line ahead of Lotta Lepisto and 2014 champion Marianne Vos, who finished second and third respectively.

Victory on the 130km route from Evesham was Boels-Dolmans' first of the Tour.

Britain's Dani Rowe crashed within the final three kilometres but retained the best British rider blue jersey.

She remains third in the general classification with Team Sunweb's American rider Coryn Rivera still in the lead, 14 seconds ahead of three-time world road race champion Vos.

Sunday's fifth and final stage of the Women's Tour is a 122km route from Dolgellau to Colwyn Bay.

Stage four result:

1 Amalie Dideriksen (Den/Boels-Dolmans) 3hrs 31mins 19secs

2 Lotta Lepisto (Fin/Cervelo-Bigla) same time

3 Marianne Vos (Ned/Waowdeals)

4 Chloe Hosking (Aus/Ale Cipollini)

5 Barbara Guarischi (Ita/Team Virtu)

General classification after stage four:

1 Coryn Rivera (US/Team Sunweb) 14hrs 48mins 44secs

2 Marianne Vos (Ned/Waowdeals) +14secs

3 Dani Rowe (GB/Waowdeals) +22secs

4 Amy Pieters (Ned/Boels-Dolmans) +25secs

5 Christine Majerus (Lux/Boels-Dolmans) same time