Women's Tour: Sarah Roy sprints to victory as Coryn Rivera retains her lead

Sarah Roy has now won two stages on the Women's Tour, after victory on stage four last year

Australia's Sarah Roy sprinted to victory to win stage three of the Women's Tour in Leamington Spa.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider held off the challenge of Giorgia Bronzini and 2014 champion Marianne Vos, with the pair finishing second and third respectively on the 151km stage from Atherstone.

American Coryn Rivera was fourth and retains the lead, with Vos in second.

Britain's Dani Rowe finished 10th and drops a place to third in the general classification.

Saturday's fourth stage is a 130km route from Evesham to Worcester, with the race finishing on Sunday in Colwyn Bay.

"I really didn't expect this today and as always the whole team was amazing," said Roy.

"We rode like a well-oiled machine out there today and we just knew the right things to do at the right time, it came together really well. The last few climbs were steep and really tough and at 150km it was a long day out and it's pretty cool to get the win."

Stage three result:

1. Sarah Roy (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) 3hrs 55mins 09secs

2. Giorgia Bronzini (Ita/Cylance Pro Cycling) same time

3. Marianne Vos (Ned/WaowDeals) same time

4. Coryn Rivera (US/Team Sunweb) same time

5. Roxane Fournier (Fra/Aquitaine Futuroscope) same time

General classification after stage three:

1. Coryn Rivera (US/Team Sunweb) 11hrs 17mins 27secs

2. Marianne Vos (Ned/WaowDeals) +16secs

3. Dani Rowe (GB/WaowDeals) +20secs

4. Amy Pieters (Ned/Boels-Dolmans) +23secs

5. Christine Majerus (Lux/Boels-Dolmans) same time