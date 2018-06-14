Women's Tour: Coryn Rivera wins stage two to move into overall lead

Coryn Rivera, right, narrowly edged out Marianne Vos in Daventry

American Coryn Rivera edged out Marianne Vos in a thrilling sprint finish to win stage two and move into the overall lead of the Women's Tour.

A reduced bunch contested the sprint after a late climb on the 145km stage, with Rivera's bike throw denying former champion Vos on the line in Daventry, with Belgium's Christine Majerus third.

Rivera leads the general classification by 15 seconds over Britain's Dani Rowe.

Rowe came fourth on stage two to retain the Best British Rider blue jersey.

Three-time world road race champion Vos is a second further back on Rowe in the overall.

Stage one winner Jolien D'Hoore finished nine minutes 29 seconds down on Rivera to fall down the general classification.

The Women's Tour has more than doubled its prize fund this year to match the sums awarded in the men's race, with prize money for the five-day event now standing at 90,000 euro (£80,355).

The five-stage event, now in its fifth edition, forms part of the UCI Women's WorldTour and concludes on Sunday.

Friday's stage three is the longest of the race, running 151km from Atherstone to Royal Leamington Spa.