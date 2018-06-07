Criterium du Dauphine: Geraint Thomas edged out in stage-four sprint finish

From the section

The Criterium du Dauphine is the main warm-up race for the July's Tour de France.

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas was edged out as Julian Alaphilippe won stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Frenchman Alaphilippe, who rides for Quick-Step Floors, beat Ireland's Dan Martin and Welshman Thomas in a sprint finish after long-time leader Dario Cataldo was overhauled on the run-in.

Having dominated Wednesday's team time trial, Team Sky hold the top three places in the general classification.

Michal Kwiatkowski lost first place to Gianni Moscon, with Thomas third.

Just six seconds separate the three riders, with Alaphilippe 48 seconds behind the leader in fourth.

Friday's 130km fifth stage will see the riders head into the mountains between Grenoble and Valmorel, culminating ina 12.7km climb.

Stage four result

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Quick-Step Floors) 4hrs 26mins 58 secs

2. Daniel Martin (Ire/UAE Team Emirates) Same time

3. Geraint Thomas (Wal/Team Sky)

4. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale)

5. Pierre Latour (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +5secs

General classification

1. Gianni Moscon (Ita/Team Sky) 13hrs 55mins 30 secs

2. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Team Sky) +6 secs

3. Geraint Thomas (Wal/Team Sky) Same time

4. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Quick Step) +48 secs

5. Damiano Caruso (Ita/BMC) +49 secs