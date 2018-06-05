Criterium du Dauphine: Daryl Impey leads Team Sky rider Michal Kwiatkowski

Impey won the general classification at the Tour Down Under earlier this year

South Africa's Daryl Impey took advantage of a late crash by Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski to lead the Criterium du Dauphine after two stages.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider was third on the 181km stage, won by Germany's Pascal Ackermann in four hours, 19 minutes 57 seconds.

Kwiatkowski had held the leader's yellow jersey after stage one but crashed late on in wet conditions.

He is second overall, two seconds behind Impey with five stages to go.

Impey's strong podium finish follows his victory on the opening stage.

Poland's Kwiatkowski finished in 89th position after his fall but remains in overall contention overall going into Wednesday's 35km sprint stage.

The four stages which follow are for pure climbers with a summit finish every day on fearsome climbs in the Alps.

British riders Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) are 19th and 20th in the overall standings, 23 seconds off the pace.

Stage 2 result:

1. Pascal Ackermann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) 4hrs 19mins 57secs

2. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor/Dimension Data) same time

3. Daryl Impey (Rsa/Mitchelton-Scott) same time

4. Oliver Naesen (Bel/AG2R La Mondiale) same time

5. Jens Keukeleire (Bel/Lotto Soudal) same time

Selected others:

24. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) same time

44. Daniel Martin (Irl/UAE Team Emirates) same time

50. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Team Sky) same time

56. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) same time

72. Peter Kennaugh (GB/Bora-Hansgrohe) same time

General classification

1. Daryl Impey (SA/Mitchelton-Scott) 8hrs 51mins 46secs

2. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Team Sky) +2 secs

3. Gianni Moscon (Ita/Team Sky) +5 secs

4. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step Floors) +9 secs

Selected others:

19. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +23 secs

20. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) +23 secs

35. Daniel Martin (Irl/UAE Team Emirates) +31 secs,

36. Peter Kennaugh (GB/Bora-Hansgrohe+ +31 secs