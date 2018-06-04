Criterium du Dauphine: Daryl Impey wins stage one as Michal Kwiatkowski keeps lead

From the section

Darly Impey kicked with 200m to go to win the stage in four hours 24 minutes 26 seconds

South African Daryl Impey won the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in a sprint finish.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider, 33, beat Julian Alaphilippe and Pascal Ackermann on the 179km stage from Valence to Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert.

Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski, who won Sunday's prologue, finished in the group on the same time to lead Impey overall by two seconds.

Britons Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates remain 21 seconds behind Kwiatkowski.

"I didn't feel too good," said Impey. "I surprised myself. I found myself in a good position and decided to go."

Thomas is leading Team Sky in the absence of compatriot Chris Froome, who won the Giro d'Italia in May.

Froome has won the past three editions of the Dauphine.

Tuesday's second stage takes the riders 180.5km from Montbrison to Belleville.

The eight-day race, which is regarded as a measure of riders' form before July's Tour de France, finishes on Sunday.

More to follow.