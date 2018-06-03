BBC Sport - GB's Tahnee Seagrave wins mountain bike World Cup Downhill
GB's Seagrave wins World Cup Downhill
- From the section Cycling
Great Britain's Tahnee Seagrave says she "never thought it would happen" after winning the Elite Women's downhill race at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William, Scotland.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired