Giro d'Italia: Chris Froome set for victory with just final procession stage left

Chris Froome is set for a historic Giro d'Italia victory after he held off late attacks from nearest rival Tom Dumoulin on the penultimate stage into Cervinia.

The Team Sky rider, 33, extended his advantage over the Dutchman to 46 seconds and Sunday's final stage in Rome is traditionally a procession.

Froome will become the first Briton to win the Giro in its 101-year history.

He will hold all three Grand Tours at the same time after wins last year at the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.

Barring any incident or accident on Sunday, the four-time Tour de France winner will be the seventh man to complete the set of Grand Tours.

