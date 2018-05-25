Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates set to lose lead as Chris Froome goes clear on stage 19

Froome attacked with 80km to go as he looks to recover from a poor start to the Giro d'Italia

Britain's Simon Yates is set to lose the leader's pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia after falling well behind on stage 19.

Yates was more than 16 minutes behind stage leader Chris Froome with 50km to go on the 184km route from Venaria Reale to Bardonecchia.

Briton Froome launched a solo attack with 80km to go as he bids to move up the general classification.

No British rider has ever won the Giro d'Italia.

Team Sky rider Froome - a four-time Tour de France winner - is looking to become only the seventh man to win all three Grand Tours.

Mitchelton-Scott's Yates had his lead halved on Thursday, losing 28 seconds to Team Sunweb's Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin in second.

It was the first time he had struggled since first taking the race lead in stage six.

The Giro d'Italia finishes on Sunday with a flat 115km route into Rome.