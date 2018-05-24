Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates' lead cut in half after stage 18

Britain's Simon Yates had his Giro d'Italia lead cut in half after a dramatic final climb on stage 18.

Young German Max Schachmann capitalised on a breakaway to take the stage win after 196km to Prato Nevoso.

But all the drama was behind him as Yates lost 28 seconds to Tom Dumoulin, in second, and Chris Froome in fourth.

It was the first time the 25-year-old has cracked in this race, his lead now down to 28 seconds with three stages left before the final day in Rome.