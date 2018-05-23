Charlie Tanfield and Ethan Hayter added to GB track cycling team

Tanfield won a gold and two silvers for England at the Commonwealth Games

World and Commonwealth pursuit champion Charlie Tanfield has been added to the Great Britain cycling team.

The 21-year-old will join the men's endurance programme along with fellow team pursuit world champion Ethan Hayter, 19.

Tanfield, who rose to prominence with amateur trade team Team KGF, followed his world team gold with individual pursuit gold on the Gold Coast.

"It's great to see that all the hard work has paid off," he said.

"I have some very high ambitions which I want to achieve during my cycling career and the GB endurance programme fills me with confidence that I'm in the right place."

Hayter has been promoted from the senior academy, and performance director Stephen Park says he has enjoyed seeing how he and Tanfield have had different pathways to the podium programme.

"I have the utmost respect for Charlie and his Team KGF team mates who have enjoyed success at World Cup level independently of British Cycling," said Park.

"Their approach has been refreshing to see and it's great for track cycling as a sport that independent riders can be this competitive and push for places on the GB team.

"Ethan has followed the more traditional route along our performance pathway to reach the podium programme and it will no doubt have served as inspiration for the riders on the team pathway to have seen him on the top step of the podium wearing the rainbow jersey."